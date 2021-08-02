Man charged in deadly Halloween stabbing in Hartford

On Sunday, February 7, detectives established probable cause and obtained an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Oniel Lewis.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police have made an arrest in a deadly October stabbing.

Officers responded on Halloween to Maple Avenue on the report of a person stabbed.

A male victim, later identified as 48-year-old Bryan Monroe of Manchester, was located with multiple stab wounds and succumbed to his injuries at Hartford Hospital.

Lewis was already taken into custody in relation to a separate incident, but was subsequently charged with one count of Murder and one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder.