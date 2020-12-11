Man charged in Enfield stabbing

According to officials, the suspect later identified as 34-year-old Justin Foster, was revealed during on-scene investigation and camera footage.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A man was arraigned on multiple charges Thursday after a Wednesday night stabbing.

Police responded to Pearl Street around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located a man sufferings from several wounds to the stomach.

He was transported to a local hospital.

Foster was detained for investigative purpose until further info was gathered, police said.

He was later arrested an charged with: 1st degree Assault, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon and 2nd degree Breach of Peach.