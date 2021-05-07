Man charged in February home invasion that left homeowner seriously injured

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Police say a man connected to a violent home invasion back in February has been taken into custody.
According to East Haven PD, a 911 hang-up prompted officers to respond to a William Street address on February 5.
A male victim was located at the scene suffering from serious facial lacerations. He told police he was asleep when the intruder came in his room, confronting him about money he was owed.
Officials identified the intruder as 27-year-old Jener Silva.
According to a release, the victim attempted to call the police, but was struck in the head and lost consciousness.
After a warrant was obtained, police say they began a manhunt with the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitives Task Force.
Silva was located at a home in New Haven. He has been charged with the following:
- Home Invasion
- 2nd degree Assault
- Interfering with an Emergency Call
He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, July 6.
