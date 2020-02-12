Man charged with DUI after crashing into veterans monument at War Memorial Park in Sprague

The bronze statue is a female soldier, holding a flag and kneeling before the boots and rifle of a fallen comrade.

SPRAGUE, Conn. — A man is facing charges after driving under the influence and crashing into a veterans monument Monday night.

According to State Police, 27-year-old Tyler Gaudette was traveling westbound on Main Street/Route 97 when he failed to make a complete stop at the sign at the West Main Street intersection.

When making the left turn, Gaudette lost control and traveled off the roadway, over the sidewalk, over a stone/rock wall and through a granite/stone bench.

He collided with a veterans statue that stands in the Town of Sprague War Memorial Park.

It's a bronze statue of a female soldier kneeling before the boots and rifle of a fallen comrade.

The statue was dislodged from the stone pavers and thrown onto the grass.

Sen. Cathy Osten, veteran and commander of CT American Legion Post 85, which put up the statue told FOX61 that the statue has been removed and put away for safe-keeping.

“We were all very devastated," Osten said. "Interestingly, the flag that she holds never touched the ground. She protected the flag. It just makes this statue all the more meaningful to us."

The stone that it was on needs some work, and the pins used to secure it were bent and will need to be replaced, Osten said. There are also some scuffs and scrapes on the soldier figure’s uniform, and one dent to her knapsack.

The American Legion says they will see if the town can help with repairs, but if not, they will raise money.

“We have many veterans that do visit the site, and bring people to it, so we want it up as soon as possible," Osten continued. "We’d like to see it up in the next week or two, probably not in time for Pearl Harbor Day, when we have a ceremony scheduled at the park to dispose of damaged flags. But hopefully very soon.”

Officials said it was determined through on scene investigation that Gaudette was operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Troopers located several controlled substance pills in his possession during the arrest.

Gaudette was charged with:

Traveling Too Fast For Conditions

Operating Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

Failure To Obey Stop Sign

Possession of Controlled Substance Or >1/2 Oz Canabis