Springfield man charged with sexual assault after incident involving 13-year-old girl in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. — A man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old female at Sonny's Place in Somers.

Officers responded to the family attraction around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after the victim reported a man later identified as Daniel Perreault, 49, of Springfield, had grabbed her buttocks.

According to the arrest report, the girl's cousin had also witnessed the incident.

Perreault told police he did not remember the incident. Officials said he appeared to be intoxicated.

After officers took him into custody, Perreault was charged with risk of injury to a minor, 4th-degree sexual assault of a minor, and 2nd-degree breach of peace

He was issued a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Rockville Superior Court on August 25.

