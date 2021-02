When police showed up following the initial crash, Sulaiman ran from the car and jumped off the bridge, into the water.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — First responders rescued a person who jumped from the Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge into the Quinnipiac river Saturday morning.

Police say 34-year-old Abdul-Rahim Sulaiman crashed the car he was driving around 10 a.m. on the bridge.

When they showed up to the scene, Sulaiman ran from the car and jumped off the bridge, into the water.

First responders then rescued Sulaiman.

Police say the car Sulaiman was driving was stolen.