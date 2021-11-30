Man in critical condition following shooting on Albany Avenue in Hartford

Police responded to the area of 517 Albany Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m., where they located a male in his 30's suffering from gunshot wounds.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday that left a man in critical condition.

Officers responded to the area of 517 Albany Avenue for a report of shots fired shortly after 5:30 p.m.

The victim, a male in his thirties, was located at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, according to officials. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Additional information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

