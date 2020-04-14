Man critically injured in Waterbury shooting

The shooting happened in the area of Adams Street Extension and Hawkins Street

Waterbury Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., police were called to the area of Adams Street extension and Hawkins Street on the report of gunshots. It was also reported that a victim was walking down the street, bleeding. Police said they received several calls.

According to police, the victim was an adult male and he was taken by private car to the hospital. Police said he is in critical but stable condition.