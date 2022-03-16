Man found dead inside Griswold gas station store after fire in building

State Police are now conducting a criminal investigation at the scene.

GRISWOLD, Conn — A man was found dead inside of a gas station store after firefighters put out a fire in the building in Jewett City on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to Chucky's Mobil gas on Main Street at around 11:15 a.m., and they put out the small, contained fire. Inside the store, crews found a dead man inside of what police describe to be a bathroom/storage-type of area. The carpet in the room was on fire.

It is not clear if the carpet was set on fire or if there was an incident that resulted in the fire. It is also not clear if the man's death was connected to the fire.

State Police are now conducting a criminal investigation at the scene. The Major Crimes Unit and the state's arson unit are on scene.

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.