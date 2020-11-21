Man dies after being struck by a car in Waterbury

The person was crossing Chase Avenue when he was struck by an oncoming vehicle

WATERBURY, Conn. — Waterbury Police responded to a report of a man struck by a car at 62 Chase Avenue on November 20th around 9:11 p.m.

Police say a 41 years old male pedestrian was crossing Chase Avenue from the southbound side of the road towards the north side when an incoming Honda Civic struck him as he walked into Chase Avenue's left eastbound lane.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

According to police, medical staff on the scene made efforts to help the victim, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead at 9:32 pm. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and took custody of the deceased.

Officials have not released the name of the victim. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.