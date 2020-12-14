Man dies after Bridgeport assault

An assault was reported near 242 Harral Avenue on Sunday evening

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Police in Bridgeport are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday evening.

Police said an assault was reported near 242 Harral Avenue around 7:30pm. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old male victim in front of 250 Harral Avenue suffering from wounds to his lower extremities.

The man was transported by medics to St. Vincent's Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Police said the victim had several injuries of an unknown origin that will be examined at autopsy.

Detectives are processing a crime scene on Harral Avenue and are expected to be at this location overnight.

The victim's identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.