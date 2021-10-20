Man dead in Hartford pedestrian crash: police

When they arrived, officers located the 52-year-old pedestrian in the street, and a vehicle and its driver were still on the scene.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 52-year-old man died after he was hit by a car Tuesday evening in Hartford, police said.

Officers were called to 1975 Main Street in the Clay Arsenal section of the city for the report of a serious pedestrian crash at 6:46 p.m.

When they arrived, officers found a 52-year-old man in the street. The vehicle that allegedly hit him and its driver were still on scene.

The pedestrian was taken to Hartford Hospital by ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital about 45 minutes later. He has not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

