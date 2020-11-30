Man dies following New London fire

Police say a 46-year-old man was rescued from a burning building on November 18. He passed away on November 27.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police say a 46-year-old man was declared dead on November 27 after a fire earlier in the month.

On November 18, firefighters responded to 500 Pequot Avenue on calls of a building on fire and a person trapped inside. First responders saw dark smoke coming from the back of the building.

Witnesses told first responders there was a man locked inside the storage area and were unable to get him out. The man was later identified as Anthony Hsieh. Firefighters were able to break into the room and save Hsieh, extinguishing the fire.

Hsieh was first brought to L+M Hospital for severe injuries and then brought to Bridgeport Hospital's Burn Center for more care. The New London Fire Marshal and the Police detectives began an investigation into the hospital.