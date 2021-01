Police say the incident happened on Redwood Lane around 3 p.m. Tuesday. The man was part of the construction crew pouring new foundation.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — OSHA is investigating the death of a 63-year-old construction worker who fell in Glastonbury Tuesday.

Police say officers, EMS, and firefighters responded to the end of Redwood Lane around 3 p.m. on a report of the man falling into an open foundation hold at a home construction site.