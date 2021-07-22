Man dies in Bristol motorcycle crash

Police say the crash happened on Peck Lane at its intersection with Miller Road.

BRISTOL, Conn. — A 36-year-old man was killed Wednesday evening following a crash in Bristol.

The crash happened on Peck Lane at its intersection with Miller Road and involved a motorcycle and vehicle driving in opposite directions.

Police say the motorcyclist was thrown from his motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar, where he was later pronounced dead.

The man was identified by police as Michael Genovese Jr. The Bristol Police Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction (START) was called to the scene, which is being investigated.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Officer Ryan Kosiba at 860-584-3035

