Man dies following I-84 crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Police are looking for any witnesses who may have seen or recorded a crash that happened on Wednesday.

According to Connecticut State Police, a car driving on I-84 eastbound west of Exit 62 off-ramp in the HOV lane. Police said that for an unknown reason, the driver who was later identified as 49-year-old Ellington Resident Michael Burns drove onto the grass median to the left.

The car then drove into the concrete bridge support. Burns was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead. The car was towed due to the damage it sustained in the crash, say police.

Police are asking anyone with information or who may have seen the crash to call TFV John Wilson at 860-534-1098 or through email at joh.wilson@ct.gov. Police are also asking for anyone with dashcam to call Trooper Wilson.

