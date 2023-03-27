Hamden Police investigate fatal car crash

Jason Carter, 49, of Hamden was treated on the scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating after a Hamden man died of injuries stemming from a car crash.

On March 26 at around 10:00 p.m., Hamden police responded to a car crash report.

The driver, Jason Carter, 49, of Hamden was treated on the scene and taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Hamden Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded, and Shepard Avenue was closed for several hours due to the investigation.

The accident remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the accident or has surveillance video is asked to contact Officer Christian Kaplan

