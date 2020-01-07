Man dies in Haddam head on crash

HADDAM, Conn. — One man died in a head on crash Tuesday night on Route 151.
Gerald Esposito, 22, of Meriden, was killed when the Honda Civic he was driving and a Hyundai Sonata collided around 8:45 pm.
Police said the Hyundai was traveling north in Haddam Neck and the Civic was heading south when they crashed in a curve in the road. The driver of the Hyundai suffered minor injuries. Esposito was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are asking if anyone was a witness to the crash to contact Trooper Thomas Curtis at the State Police barracks in Westbrook at 860-366-2100 or thomas.curtis@ct.gov.