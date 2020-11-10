Man dies in New Britain shooting

The last known address of the 20-year-old man was in Farmington

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Police area investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers were called shortly after 3 am to a report of multiple shots fired in the area of 1525 Stanley Street, in New Britain. Police said, when they arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital where he died to his injuries. The victim is a twenty year old male with a last known address in Farmington, CT. The male victim’s name is being withheld until the family has been notified.

Police said it appears that the people involved in this incident are known to each other and this is the result of an ongoing dispute.