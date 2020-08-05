Man dies in New Milford motorcycle crash

The crash happened around 4:30 pm on Danbury Road.

NEW MILFORD, Connecticut — A man died in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon, near 600 Danbury Road.

Police said the crash involved a 2020 Lexus SUV and a 1995 Suzuki motorcycle. The New Milford Police, Fire, and Ambulance all responded to the area, as well as some Brookfield police officers.

The driver of the Lexus was not hurt but the motorcyclist sustained life threatening injuries. He was taken to Danbury Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released by police.