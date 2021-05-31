Man dies in Tolland crash

Police say the crash happened on Route 74. The victim was 23-years-old.

TOLLAND, Conn. — A 23-year-old Tolland man has died in a crash Monday morning.

Police say Ryan James Bard was driving west in the right lane of Route 74 when the car lost control and veered into the right shoulder into the "grassy roadside."

The car struck a tree on the driver's passenger door and finally stopped on the westbound side of the road facing east.

Police say Bard suffered deadly injuries in the crash.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Trooper Bolduc at 860-896-3200 ext. 8064.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.