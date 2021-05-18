Man dies in Torrington motorcycle crash

Police say the crash happened on South Main Street near Cook Street.

TORRINGTON, Connecticut — A man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a "pickup style truck" Tuesday afternoon happened on South Main Street near Cook Street.

Police say an investigation showed the motorcyclist was traveling south on South Main Street and passed a vehicle that was preparing to turn left.

While passing the vehicle, the pickup truck traveling in the northbound lane turned left onto Cook Street. Police say the motorcyclist struck the pickup truck on the passenger side of the door.

The motorcyclist was taken to the local area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police say the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The name of the victim is being until his family is notified. The driver of the truck did not suffer injuries and is cooperating with officers during the investigation.

Anyone with information relating to the crash is asked to call the police and speak to Officer Oscar Segui at 860-489-2007.

