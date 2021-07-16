Man dies in Torrington motorcycle crash

Police say the crash happened in the area of South Main Street and Fairmont Avenue.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — Police say a man has died as a result of a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of South Main Street and Fairmont Avenue and found a motorcycle in the road and a four-door sedan. The motorcyclist was found in the road.

Police say the motorcycle was driving south on South Main Street near the intersection with Fairmont while the sedan was trying to cross South Main Street.

The driver of the car was not injured and the passenger was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for minor injuries.

Police say the man driving the motorcycle died as a result of his injuries. The man's identity has not been released.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Oscar Segui at 860-489-2000.

