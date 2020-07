Officers responded to Second Street for reports that a man was screaming in the water. After rescued, he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NORWALK, Conn. — Police say a man has died Thursday after a water rescue.

According to a officials, officers responded to Second Street for reports that a man was screaming in the water.

Police went in and pulled the man to shore.

He was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Norwalk PD says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.