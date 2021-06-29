Person drowns in Killingly pond

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Emergency crews recovered the body of a person who drowned Tuesday.
Officers responded to the area of Sawmill Road, in the town of Killingly for reports of a drowning.
The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Police say "there are no updates regarding this investigation."
