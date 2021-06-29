Person drowns in Killingly pond

Crews were called to the scene just before noon

KILLINGLY, Conn. — Emergency crews recovered the body of a person who drowned Tuesday.

Officers responded to the area of Sawmill Road, in the town of Killingly for reports of a drowning.

The victim was found and pronounced dead on the scene. Police say "there are no updates regarding this investigation."

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.