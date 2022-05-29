x
Man drowns at Ross Hill Park in Lisbon

The man was located in a park pond Sunday and pronounced dead.
Credit: FOX61
A man drowned in a pond at Ross Hill Park in Lisbon Sunday.

LISBON, Conn. — A man drowned in a pond at Ross Hill Park Family Campground in Lisbon Sunday afternoon. 

At around 1:02 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a man who had not resurfaced while swimming. 

Troopers, EMS, and the fire department did a water search and rescue operation. The Lisbon Fire Department says dive crews searched for three hours before locating the man. They say he was not wearing a life jacket.

The identity of the man is not yet known. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

