SOMERS, Conn. — State Police are urging residents to "be on the lookout" for a man they are hoping to locate.

Troopers say 45-year-old Brandon Gusan was last seen in the area of Loubier Drive in Somers, where he fled an attempted traffic stop.

He is described as a 5-foot-8 white male, weighing 180lbs, with red hair, a red beard and blue-eyes.

State Police say he was last seen wearing a red hat.