Man found dead in Chaplin home: police

CHAPLIN, Conn. — Connecticut State Police is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Miller Road in Chaplin Sunday morning.

At around 6:12 a.m., Troopers responded to a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries. When Troopers arrived to the home, a man was found dead.

The identity of the deceased man is not yet known, as State Police Detectives from the Eastern District Major Crime Squad are still investigating what led up to the victim's death.

Police say the person of interest is believed to be driving a light blue colored 1989 Ford F-350, with a red stripe on the tailgate and Minnesota license plate YBN8321.

Police say the vehicle or its operator should not be approached, if located.

If anyone has information regarding the person of interest or the vehicle, contact State Police detectives at 860-779-4900 or your local police department at 911.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

