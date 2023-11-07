Man found guilty in Meriden 2020 homicide sentenced to 45 years in prison

35-year-old Davis Omar Roman Villanueva was sentenced in New Haven on Tuesday for the murder of 34-year-old Casey Schoonover of Meriden.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Three years after he shot and killed a Meriden man, 35-year-old Davis Omar Roman Villanueva was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Tuesday. The sentencing in a New Haven courtroom came after Villanueva was found guilty of murder and carrying a pistol without a permit in March of this year. He was also found guilty of criminal possession of a firearm in a separate proceeding.

“You are a threat to public safety,” said Judge Jon Alander moments before reading the sentence for Villanueva.

In the courtroom, Schoonover’s long-time girlfriend sat in the benches behind prosecutors. There were no victim impact statements, but the assistant state’s attorney and victim advocate read statements from Schoonover’s significant other and his mother.

In the letter, his girlfriend said Schoonover was very involved with her two sons and was like a father to them. She said, “He’s missed out on some significant events in their family’s life including a recent graduation. And his loss is really felt every day,” among her and her two children.

In another letter, Schoonover’s mom said in part, “This man has a history of violence, beginning in Puerto Rico in 2009 with gun charges, robberies and domestic violence. Then, escalating to attempted murder in 2016 when he shot his girlfriend in front of minor children.” She went on to say, “I do not understand how this man was out on the streets after repeatedly committing such violent crimes. Lack of punishment was like giving him a license to kill, and he used it to kill my son. I’m begging you to revoke that license.”

In the trial, prosecutors said on October 4th, 2020, Villanueava shot Schoonover near Grove St. and Foster Court. Prosecutors said the whole thing was related to an argument in the parking lot of a nearby night club. It was all caught on surveillance video.

“We see him begin to assault Mr. Schoonover, punch him, and ultimately take out a firearm and shoot him,” said Assistant State’s Attorney, Melissa Holmes.

Meriden Police responded to the scene, and found a body on Foster Court. Days later, police had a warrant out for Villanueva’s arrest…but realized he fled to Puerto Rico. He was arrested by Aguadilla police with the help of the U.S. Marshal Service on Oct. 18th, 2020.

Two months later, Villanueva was extradited back to New Haven.

“When he’s out in the community, he possesses weapons, he’s assaultive, he threatens, he’s involved in domestic violence,” said Judge Alander on Tuesday.

Before the sentencing, the court had another matter to take care of. Villanueva plead guilty to recent charges of assault in the second degree. Prosecutors detail a story where his ex girlfriend has been receiving threatening messages from him while he’s been in jail.

“I told you that betrayal is the sister of death and you still betrayed me,” said Holmes as she read aloud a note from Villanueva to his ex. She went on to read, “Don’t forget that your brother ratted me out and that’s going to cost him. And remember that your mother lives alone, and if I’m able to communicate with my people, I’m going to show you all my power.”

Judge Alander said he believes Villanueva may be a threat to the community. Prior to reading him his sentence, the judge said the sentence cannot undo what he has done, though he wishes he could.

“But I am going to impose a sentence that I think is just punishment for the horrendous crime you have committed, Mr. Villanueava,” Judge Alander said.

For the crime of murder, Villanueva was sentenced to 45 years in prison, with a 25-year mandatory minimum. For the crime of carrying a pistol without a permit, he was sentenced to five years in prison, with one year as a mandatory minimum. And for criminal possession of a firearm, Villanueva was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with a two year mandatory minimum. The last two sentences will run concurrent to the murder charge. In total, he will serve 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

