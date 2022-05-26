Man hospitalized after being pulled from water in Brookfield

The man's condition is unknown at this time.

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — A man has been hospitalized in Brookfield after police found him submerged in water.

Police said at around 6:30 p.m. they responded to reports of a missing individual who was last seen on his boat tied to his dock at 75 North Lake Shore Drive on Thursday. When officers arrived they found a man submerged approximately eight feet underwater in Candlewood Lake. A Brookfield officer jumped into the water and brought the man to the surface. The man was taken to Danbury Hospital by Brookfield EMS.

This incident is currently under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back here for more updates.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

