Man identified in deadly New Haven crash

Police responded to a crash on Saturday morning on Whalley Avenue, between Hubinger Street and Whittlesay Avenue.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 33-year-old man has been a victim of a deadly crash from over the weekend.

Officers responded to a crash early Saturday morning on Whalley Avenue, between Hubinger Street and Whittlesay Avenue, and found the driver of a Can-Am motorcycle.

Police say the driver, later identified as Jermarvin Brown, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car that was involved was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is not known at this time and anyone with information is asked to call 203-946-6316. Anonymous callers or those who want to submit tips can by calling 1-866-888-8477 or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

