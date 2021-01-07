Man in prison charged with 2019 Meriden homicide

MERIDEN, Conn. — *Editor's Note: The video above aired on January 17, 2019*
Police say an arrest was made in a fatal shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old Aaron Joseph Ormsby two years ago.
On January 17, 2019, Ormsby was found suffering from gunshot wounds behind a house on Foster Street. He later died after being rushed to Midstate Medical Center.
After an investigation that spanned years, Meriden PD served an active warrant Monday on 21-year-old Joseph Stokes at the Meriden Court.
Officials say Stokes is currently incarcerated on other pending charges.
He is now facing the following additional charged:
- Felony Murder
- Murder
- Criminal Use of a Firearms
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Illegal Sale of a Firearm
- Conspiracy to Commit Illegal Sale of a Firearm
Stokes' bond was set at $2 million.
Anyone with any information is asked to to contact the Meriden Police Department by e-mail or phone.
