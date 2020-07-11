Man injured after crossing the sidewalk in New Haven

The victim is in critical but stable condition

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police responded to a car accident between Quinnipiac Avenue and Foxon Boulevard on Friday around 8:22 PM.

According to authorities, the accident was caused by a 21-year-old woman from New Haven who was driving a Ford Explorer Sport Trac in the area southbound on Quinnipiac Avenue.

Police said that while the driver approached the Foxon Boulevard intersection, an unidentified adult male crossed the sidewalk near a gas station driveway at 1260 Quinnipiac Avenue. The victim walked eastbound into the roadway when the front of the truck struck him.

Authorities said the victim was found unresponsive with severe life-threatening injuries to the head. An ambulance brought the victim to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he remained in critical but stable condition.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.