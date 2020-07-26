Man injured in Cromwell carjacking

The victim ended up jumping from the moving vehicle to get away from the suspect.

CROMWELL, Conn — Police are investigating after a man was injured during a carjacking early Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to a report of a carjacking shortly before 3 am. where a man was assaulted and had his vehicle stolen.

The victim was treated for numerous injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The victim described the attacker as an approximately 30 year old, with an olive complextion, bald head, no facial hair with possibly brown eyes, who was wearing a dark blue track suit with light blue stripes on the arm.

Police said, "The suspect demanded money from the victim. The suspect had a knife and an altercation took place in the vehicle. The victim ended up jumping from the moving vehicle to get away from the suspect. The suspect proceeded to steal the victim’s vehicle, 2013 Brown Nissan Altima bearing CT registration # HE9327. The suspect proceeded to drive from the scene and left the area via Rt 9 northbound."