Man injured in New London shooting, police investigating

NEW LONDON, Conn. — An investigation is underway after police responded to a report of shots fired and a possible gun shot victim Tuesday night.

The adult male victim was subsequently transported to L+M Hospital for medical care, police said.

New London detectives also responded to collect evidence. Officials say the incident did not appear to be random.

No further details are available at this time, as the investigation remains active.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department.