Man injured in shooting at large party on Warner Street, Hamden PD investigating

Police said when they arrived to Warner Street, the victim shot in his leg was being carried to a vehicle by several people attending a party of over 100 people.
hamden police suv lights

HAMDEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Officers responded to Warner Street around 8 p.m. for reports of 'shots fired' involving a gunshot victim.

Upon their arrival, police said the victim suffering from a gunshot to his leg was being carried to a vehicle by several people attending a party of over 100 people.

Hamden Fire Rescue arrived and rendered medical assistance before the victim was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police have not yet identified the male who was injured, nor a suspect.

Hamden PD's Detective Division is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard at (203) 230- 4052.