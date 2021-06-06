Man killed after crashing into a bear in Harwinton

Crash happened on Rt 222

HARWINTON, Conn. — A Plymouth man was killed after his motorcycle struck a bear in the roadway Saturday night.

According to Connecticut State Police, Thomas Kovalik was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle on Route 222 in Harwinton when he hit the bear was in the road.

The 65-year-old Kovalik was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington where he later died.

The crash is under investigation.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.