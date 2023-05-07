Man killed after crashing into concrete sound barrier on Interstate 84 in West Hartford

Colon sustained serious life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A 22-year-old New Britain man was killed after crashing into a concrete sound barrier on Interstate 84 Westbound in West Hartford on Sunday morning.

State Police said that at around 6:30 a.m., Luis Daniel Colon was traveling on the left shoulder of Interstate 84 Westbound when he lost control of the car.

The car traveled across all three lanes across the right shoulder, crossed Exit 41 entrance ramp, and collided with the concrete sound barrier located off the right side of the roadway, according to police.

Colon sustained serious life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they are seeking witnesses of the fatal crash as they investigate.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TPR Michael Dean #416, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098 or through email at michael.dean@ct.gov. Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam, and you were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TPR Dean.

