Man killed in Hamden ATV crash, police investigating

HAMDEN, Conn. — A man was killed in an ATV crash on Tuesday, police said.
Officers responded to the area of Gaylord Mountain Road and West Woods Road and located a 43-year-old male near an unoccupied ATV.
The man was ejected from the ATV and was deceased upon their arrival, officials said.
According to a release, a preliminary investigation determined that the male “may have lost control, as he attempted to negotiate a turn.”
Officials will perform an autopsy Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Lovett of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 281-8218.
--
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.