Man killed in Hamden ATV crash, police investigating

HAMDEN, Conn. — A man was killed in an ATV crash on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the area of Gaylord Mountain Road and West Woods Road and located a 43-year-old male near an unoccupied ATV.

The man was ejected from the ATV and was deceased upon their arrival, officials said.

According to a release, a preliminary investigation determined that the male “may have lost control, as he attempted to negotiate a turn.”

Officials will perform an autopsy Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Lovett of the Hamden Police Department Traffic Division at (203) 281-8218.

