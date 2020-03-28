x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (2) »

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

Man killed in Bridgeport shooting, police investigating

Officials identified the man as 37-year-old Robert Belton. Police say a large crime scene on Wordin Avenue is being processed.
Flashing lights on top of police patrol car

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Shot Spotter activation alerted police that multiple gunshots were fired in the area of Wordin Avenue and Cherry Street shortly after 11 p.m. Friday.

A male suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Bridgeport Hospital by private vehicle some time after the shots were fired, according to Bridgeport Police Captain Brian Fitzgerald.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Officials identified him as 37-year-old Robert Belton.

Captain Fitzgerald says a large crime scene on Wordin Avenue is being processed and witnesses have been interviewed by detectives.

Bridgeport Police continue to investigate shooting, including its motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Cintron at 203-581-5227. 