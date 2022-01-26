Brooklyn, CT man killed in single-car crash: police

Michael Steele, 40, of Brooklyn, Connecticut died in the crash.

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A Brooklyn man had died after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, Connecticut State Police said.

Michael Steele, 40, of Brooklyn, Conn., was driving his Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Wauregan Road when the vehicle traveled off the road. The vehicle then struck a tree before hitting a utility pole and rolling over. Stelle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Connecticut State Police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. Any additional information about the cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

