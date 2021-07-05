Man killed in I-95 motorcycle crash

This crash remains under investigation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A one man died in a motorcycle accident in New Haven Sunday evening.

Nilson Diniz, 27, was traveling on the I-95 Exit 47 ramp in New Haven when he lost control. Diniz crossed into the left lane, over a concrete jersey barrier, and continued into the left lane guardrail where he was thrown from the bike.

He was taken to Yale New Haven hospital where he was pronounced dead.

This crash remains under investigation. Officials are asking anyone with information to please contact Trooper Elterich from Connecticut State Police Troop G at (203)-696-2500.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.