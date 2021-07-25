Man killed in Southington crash

Police said around 3:50 pm they were called to a single car crash on South End Road in the area of Brownstone Drive. They said Anthony Ingala, 23, of Southington, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra south on South End Road. when the car left the right side of the roadway and continued traveling southbound along the road edge. The vehicle ultimately collided with trees on the western road edge of South End Road at Brownstone Drive and came to rest. Ingala was pronounced dead on scene.