Man killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — A Southington man was killed in a single car crash Saturday afternoon.
Police said around 3:50 pm they were called to a single car crash on South End Road in the area of Brownstone Drive. They said Anthony Ingala, 23, of Southington, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra south on South End Road. when the car left the right side of the roadway and continued traveling southbound along the road edge. The vehicle ultimately collided with trees on the western road edge of South End Road at Brownstone Drive and came to rest. Ingala was pronounced dead on scene.
The Southington Police Department Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene in order to investigate. This motor vehicle collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hannah Turci with the Southington Police Department at (860) 378-1600 Ext. #2457 or hturci@southingtonpolice.org.
