Community members remember man killed in Tolland crash

TOLLAND, Conn. — The Tolland-Vernon community is mourning the loss of a pillar in their community.

64-year-old Bryan Flint died in a double fatal crash on Sunday in Tolland. This was one of multiple deadly crashes across the state over the weekend.

Flint was a well-known shelter director who helped the underserved community.

“Every car that pulls up we expect that it’s him,” said Cornerstone executive director, Sharon Redfern.

Bryan Flint was a person his coworkers looked forward to seeing.

“When he walked in the room, the energy level just went up and it’s just been so quiet here today because he hasn’t been here,” said Redfern.

Flint died when the car he was driving collided with another on Route 195.

“He was the most generous man of his time,” said Tolland Town manager, Brian Foley.

Known for his kindness, he worked as the deputy director at The Cornerstone Foundation in Vernon, a non-profit that helps disadvantaged people.

“He never met a person that was struggling that he didn’t want to help. He always did everything that he could,” said Redfern.

But more than his advocacy work, he brought magic into people’s lives.

“Literally and figuratively,” said Redfern.

He was a magician, a family man, and well-known in the community.

“Everybody knew him, and everybody knew that he had a huge heart and that he would help anyone that he could,” said Redfern.

“That’s a man who has amassed a legacy and he didn’t do it to build a legacy. That’s just what happened,” said Foley.

While the community grieves his sudden death, people who knew him best say giving back will keep his legacy alive.

“That’s probably the biggest thing that people can do to honor his legacy is if you see somebody that is struggling or who needs help, help them,” said Redfern.

Flint started his latest project two weeks ago delivering meals to the elderly. Redfern said she hopes that people will volunteer to help with this project in order to keep it going.

