Man killed in Waterbury motorcycle crash

Thomaston Avenue was closed for a time due to the accident

WATERBURY, Conn. — Police said a man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews were called at 8 a.m. to the area of 393 Thomaston Avenue on a report of an individual on a motorcycle being involved in a collision with another vehicle.

When police arrived, they found the victim had serious visible injuries to the head. He was taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead at 8:28 AM.

Police said the operator of the other involved motor vehicle was not injured and remained on scene and has been cooperating with investigating officer at the scene.

Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this accident to determine the cause, as well as notify the victim’s next to kin.

