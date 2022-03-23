Man killed in wrong-way crash on I-84 West in Plainville

Connecticut State Police say the driver going the wrong way on the highway was pronounced dead on scene Wednesday afternoon.

PLAINVILLE, Connecticut — A man was killed following a wrong-way crash Wednesday on I-84 West in Plainville, Connecticut State Police say.

Troopers said the crash happened east of Exit 33.

State Police said, Walter Turner, 43, of Berlin, was driving the wrong way on I-84, going east in the westbound lanes.

Troopers said Turner crashed head-on into another vehicle, causing that driver to crash in the middle of the road. State Police said his vehicle went off on the left shoulder of I-84.

Turner was pronounced dead on the scene by responding troopers. The other driver involved was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

State Police are looking for any witnesses to the wrong-way crash to come forward.

Drivers who may have seen what happened, or those who have a vehicle equipped with a dash camera, are being asked to contact Trooper Michael Dean #0416 at Connecticut State Police Troop H, by calling (860)-534-1098, or by emailing michael.dean@ct.gov.

Daniel Dashefsky is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at ddashefsky@fox61.com.

