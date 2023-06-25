West Haven man rebuilds food truck after fire at food truck festival

Despite this minor setback, this family is already hard at work to refurbish the truck.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A West Haven food truck owner is wasting no time rebuilding his food truck after it caught fire yesterday at the Manchester Food Truck festival.

The owner, Telat Bozan said this truck is essential to him and his family.

“Hurt. That’s all I can say,” said Bozan.

After seven years driving across Connecticut and the Northeast to serve up Turkish food, food truck owner, Telat Bozan, hit a temporary pause after his new truck caught on fire during a food truck festival.

“This is actually where it was started,” said Telat Bozan.

He, his wife, daughter, and son were all in the truck when the fire started. The son told us firefighters said the wood between the wall and the grill was overheating overtime up until this moment.

“It was like overtime that wood was getting burnt and burnt and burnt and then it burnt thru and burned the plastic under the side,” said Bozan.

Despite this minor setback, this family is already hard at work to refurbish the truck. Their deadline is next Sunday.

“This is our only income. I am a small business owner, only income for our house,” said Bozan.

He says the truck is insured, but time is of the essence when it comes to providing for his family.

“For me, starting seven years ago with this business, if I wait until the insurance, I will lose all of my business and there’s no way I would be able to get up on my feet,” said Bozan.

While the inner walls and some of the floors are charred, they have a spark of hope that everything will work out.

“I am trying to recover my loss as quick as possible and get back on my feet,” said Bozan.

