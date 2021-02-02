Man rescued by Enfield Police Officers after getting lost in snowstorm

Police found the man on the Enfield High School football field. The man was found in good health.

ENFIELD, Conn. — Police found a man who was wandering in the storm after he got lost.

A person called officers around 7 p.m., saying they saw a person who is frequently seen walking along Route 5 had walked through their yard and into the woods. Police say this was "highly unusual" especially due to the storm and cold temps.

An officer followed the tracks down to Bridge Lane and found more tracks on Rivercliff Lane. They finally found even more tracks at the Enfield High School football field. Officers saw the tracks turned back into the middle of the field.

Though there was low visibility, officers were able to find the man walking on the football field. He told officers he got lost due to the snow and high wind. The man was found in good health despite the conditions of his walk.