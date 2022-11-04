Man taken to the hospital after he falls into well

LEDYARD, Conn. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was rescued from a well in Ledyard Thursday evening.
At around 5:44 p.m. the Ledyard Fire Company, Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were dispatched to Arrowhead Drive for a man that fell into a well.
Ledyard Police said they arrived on the scene and reported the man was alert but down a 30’ x 3’ well. Officials requested help from the fire department at the U.S. Navy submarine base in New London, which has a specialized confined space rescue team.
When the SUBASE Fire Department arrived, crews set up a "CMC Arizona Vortex" rigging system.
Rescuers were able to lift the man out of the well, strapped into a harness.
When the man was lifted from the well, he was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The scene was cleared at 8:30 p.m.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.