Man taken to the hospital after he falls into well

Man suffers only minor injuries after rescue by firefighters and a specialized team from SUBASE New London.

LEDYARD, Conn. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was rescued from a well in Ledyard Thursday evening.

At around 5:44 p.m. the Ledyard Fire Company, Gales Ferry Fire Company, and American Ambulance were dispatched to Arrowhead Drive for a man that fell into a well.

Ledyard Police said they arrived on the scene and reported the man was alert but down a 30’ x 3’ well. Officials requested help from the fire department at the U.S. Navy submarine base in New London, which has a specialized confined space rescue team.

When the SUBASE Fire Department arrived, crews set up a "CMC Arizona Vortex" rigging system.

Rescuers were able to lift the man out of the well, strapped into a harness.

When the man was lifted from the well, he was transported by ambulance to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was cleared at 8:30 p.m.

