Man dies after kayak capsizes in Guilford

GUILFORD, Conn. — A 33-year-old man has died after a kayak capsized in Lake Quonnipaug on Sunday evening.

Branford Fire Department attempted life-saving efforts, but he was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The kayak paddle was lost in the water and the man tried to retrieve it, which led the kayak to capsize. The man was not a strong swimmer and there was no life jacket, he eventually went under, the family said.

His condition is not yet known.

The rest of the family is onshore.

Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) also responded to the scene.

This makes the fifth water death this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

